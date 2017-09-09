KOCHI: The state government has submitted before the High Court compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals cannot be granted to those involved in forest-related cases. The government filed the affidavit in connection with a petition filed by P K Pareeth, who had incurred agriculture loss following wild animal attack in his farm at Marayoor. Wild animals had strayed into Pareeth's farm and caused damage to crops thrice: On June 18, August 18 and August 28 in 2010. The agriculture loss was estimated at `9.68 lakh. Though he filed a claim for damages, no step was taken to disburse the compensation, the petitioner submitted.



As per the rules of 1980, compensation for agriculture loss in the attack of wild animals can be granted only once a year, said the affidavit filed by T R Sunil, Under Secretary, Department of Forest. "As per the rules, the petitioner can get compensation only for loss incurred on June 18, 2010.

However, since the petitioner is an accused in four cases related to smuggling of sandalwood from Marayoor, he is not eligible for the compensation. Though he has been acquitted in three of the four cases, the Forest Department will file an appeal against it," the affidavit said.