KOCHI: The rank list of Travancore Devasom Board temple priest on part-time basis was published on Thursday. The rank list has been published on the basis of examination and interview following a notification issued on March 23, 2016. There are 424 persons in the rank list. As many as 377 persons figure in the main rank list and 47 in the supplementary rank list. The rank list is available at www.kdrb.kerala.gov.in