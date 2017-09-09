KOCHI: The trial in the sensational Wagamon SIMI camp case currently under way at the NIA Court in Kochi has reached the halfway stage. The trial proceedings are being carried out through video conferencing connecting various jails in the country with the NIA Court here.So far, the court has examined 66 witnesses in the case. Though there are around 150 witnesses, all of them will not be examined. “Around 20 more witnesses will be heard before concluding the witness examination procedures,” said an NIA official.



Currently, the witness examination is held twice a week. The accused lodged in various jails in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Bhopal and Ahmedabad are accessed through video conferencing. Such a system - connecting the jails through video conferencing - is being adopted in the case since the accused persons were involved in various other terror cases. This is the first case in the state in which such a trial method is adopted.



Of the 38 accused in the case, two persons - Abdul Subhan Qureshi and Wasiq Billa - are still absconding. Mehaboob Malik, the 31st accused was shot dead while trying to escape from the Bhopal Central Jail last month. As many as 35 are facing trial now. Of the total accused, four persons are Keralites. While 10 persons are from Gujarat, nine are from Karnataka, nine from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Jharkhand and one person from Maharashtra.