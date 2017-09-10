KOCHI: The two-day international conference on 3D laparoscopy and robotics in urology surgery - ‘3D Lap Endofusion 2017’ - attended by over 500 delegates got under way here on Saturday. It will witness lecture-demonstrations and discussions on 3D imaging and latest technological advancements, including robotic laparoscopic techniques, in the field.Justice K Surendra Mohan inaugurated the conference. Dr George P Abraham, organising chairman and Head of the Department of Urology, PVS Memorial Hospital and Lakeshore Hospital here spoke on the advantages of technology-enabled surgery.



“ The technological advancements in the last two decades saw most surgical subspecialties embracing minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures in many areas earlier occupied by traditional open surgery. The 3D laparoscopy supplies enlarged three- dimensional imaging of surgical elements thereby facilitating faster surgery with greater precision,” he said. The conference commenced in the morning with an academic session followed by live feed from the five operation theatres at the PVS Memorial Hospital.

The three dimensional laparoscopic and endourological(also called minimally invasive urology surgery or laparoscopic surgery) surgeries performed at the hospital are being transmitted to the venue through an advanced 3D visual communication system. ‘The delegates can watch the 3D footage of 35 surgeries,” said Dr Vijay Radhakrishnan, organising secretary. Workshops on different kinds of laser used for stone and on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) management are also being held.



Denby Steele, Director of Endourology and Stone Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Australia addressed the conference on the opening day. Around 50 national-level faculty are leading various sessions.The conference is being jointly organised by Urocare, PVS Memorial Hospital and VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre.

