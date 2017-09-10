KOCHI: A big problem faced by households in India is the bloated electricity bills. Compounding their woes there is no means to know what leads to this rising electricity bills, or which appliance consumes more electricity.

Here’s a solution for your problems. A Kochi-based startup Greenturn Labs, founded by two ex-Tata Elxi engineers, are ready with their ‘smart energy monitoring meters’, which will give a detailed appliance-wise, time-wise and the day-wise breakup of the power consumption in your house.

Sajil Peethambaran, chief technology officer, and Sreenath PV, tech head, founded Greenturn Labs after quitting their well-paid jobs at Tata Elxi, where they had been working since 10 years. The company, which is operating from Maker Village in Kalamassery, Kochi, has already received seed fund from the Kerala Startup Mission, and an innovation grant from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

“People get a shock when they see huge energy bills. They don’t know how and where they waste the energy at home. It a big problem in countries like India. Our smart meter will decipher this and give a detailed report of their energy usage,” said Sajil, the Chief technology officer. “We give a split-up of the power consumption of all the appliances at home. This will help the customers to reduce or plan the usage,” he said. The customers can also know that instant itself if there is any leakage.

“Suppose you notice that you forgot to switch off the water heater, you can see it sitting at your office, and even switch off the appliance via your mobile phone,” said Sreenath, adding that this will also reduce the electricity bills by a significant amount for customers.

Explaining about the pilot project for KSEB, Sajil said Greenturn Labs has installed the smart meter at 50 houses in Tripunithura and Perumbavoor in Ernakulam and Triprayar and Perinjanam in Thrissur. “We are producing daily reports from these 50 houses on their consumption pattern. We also tell them about their prospective bills going by the consumption during Sundays (when the consumption will be higher),” said Sajil.

Greenturn Labs is also in talks with real estate developers and hotels in Bengaluru and Kochi, wherein the smart meters can be installed in ready-to-sell apartments and hotel rooms. “For hotels, this will help them to generate room bills based on the electricity consumption. Some builders have even asked if they could install the smart meter at common areas such as lifts, lightings so that they could decipher the bill amount specifically for these areas,” said Sajil.

The smart meter branded ‘Greeniee’ will be manufactured in India, a change from the earlier plan to make them in China or Thailand. “We have decided to use the ‘Make in India’ plan and manufacture the smart energy meters in India,” he said.

How Greenie is different?

Sajil said though there are similar products elsewhere, Greenturn’s product is a single device that gets connected to the homes, which will identify which appliances are working and what is the consumption of each appliance. “Ours is a patented algorithm,” said Sajil. The company plans to price the product at Rs 5,000 per piece, and for hotels and apartments, the product will be slightly different and priced at Rs 12,000 per piece. “The product is ready to be launched in November,” he said.