KOCHI: With its long coastline, meandering backwaters and innumerable water bodies, many praise the state sky high for being blessed by nature. But seldom do people look into its dark side. Be it the beaches and backwaters, pools or rivers, death lurks in these waters, waiting to give a deadly embrace to unsuspecting victims with its icy cold hands. It would be no exaggeration to say after the roads and highways, water bodies in the state are the choicest hunting grounds of the Grim Reaper.



In Kerala, at least four persons die due to drowning accidents each day if official data can be believed. More shocking is the cold apathy of the state government in driving home the necessity of swimming skills. Apart from providing solatium to the victims of water tragedies, the authorities are still light years away from strictly enforcing swimming classes in all government schools and introducing the proper infrastructure.



As per official data, as many as 1,350 persons died in 1,320 incidents of drowning in Kerala in the previous year. In 2015, there were as many as 1,380 water-related deaths in 1,334 cases. In India, drowning is the second highest cause of accidental deaths after road mishaps. As many as 8.9 per cent of deaths is due to drowning. The number is higher than fire-related accidents which stand at 5 per cent.



In 2015, as many as 1,118 men and 262 women met a watery grave in Kerala. In 70 per cent of drowning deaths, people below the age of 30 were involved. Of this, 42 persons died due to boat capsize incidents. In India, as many 29,232 persons lost their lives in drowning accidents. Training in swimming is the only way to reduce drowning deaths in the state, Aluva-based swimming trainer Saji Valassery told Express.



“For this, the parents, schools and the Education Department should take the interest. In all the drowning accidents, victims would invariably be those without any swimming skills. First of all, parents should understand the importance of swimming.” . “A collective initiative by parents, schools and the government is required to curb such mishaps,” Saji said.



R Prasad, Ernakulam Divisional Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, said most young people below the age of 25 venture into the water without knowing swimming. “In most cases, death happens before our rescue team reaches the spot. The victims often underestimate the flow of water and are washed off by the undercurrent. Some do not have any idea about the depth of water bodies and venture into it before losing their footing. Without knowing swimming, a person can survive in water only for a few minutes,” he said.



In 2011, the Kerala State Sports Council had introduced mandatory swimming training to students in all schools across Kerala as part of the Physical Training (PT) programme. Even though the programme was in the limelight for a few month, due to unavailability of pools, it had a premature death. Similarly, two years ago, the State Disaster Management Authority also introduced free swimming classes to school children in Thrissur. However, due to fund crunch, the project could not be extended to other districts.

