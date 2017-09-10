KOCHI: A digital art music concert ‘Decohered’, by The Salim Nair Band was held in Kochi. The one-hour show showcased instrumental compositions which was held at Forplay, Panampilly Nagar at 7 pm.

Salim Nair

The music concert, comprising of digitally created tone poems was performed using Ableton Live and devices such as Linnustrument.

“Launched as part our first EP, Decohered, a collection of four tone poems loosely based on the works of poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, this concert was all about the music that is not sacred. Our visual arts and literature have shown tremendous amount of experimentation over the years.

Many who embrace the alternative aesthetic in other art forms seems reluctant to challenge the hegemony in Indian art music scene. That’s where we come in,” said Salim Nair, a classically trained bansuri player/ jazz flautist who’s been performing across India and US for the last three decades.