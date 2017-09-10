KOCHI: Nearly 1,500 participants are expected to come together for the second edition of the International Homestay and Rural Tourism Meet organised by Kerala Tourism in Kochi from September 15. The three-day event will host various stakeholders from the tourism sector like national and international tour operators, entrepreneurs and destination management companies.

The meet, hosted jointly with the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society, will devise plans to scale up the business opportunities in the state for homestay providers and serviced villas by providing them with a platform to interact with industry players.

According to organisers, the meet is one of the largest B2B events for homestays and rural tourism in India. Business partners from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Saudi Arabia are expected to join domestic players from Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states in India.

The first edition of the homestay and rural tourism travel meet organised in 2015 in Kochi was attended by 80 sellers and nearly 200 buyers from the travel industry across India, according to the organisers. Seminars and discussions on the potential and challenges of the sector are the other two major items in the itinerary. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the meet.