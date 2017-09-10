Muralee Thummarukudy(Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction,UN Environment Programme)

Kerala cuts a sorry figure as the most dangerous place in the country among the big states when we take the statistics of drowning. Annually, Kerala sets a watery grave to four in one lakh population according to the figures from 2014. In a place with four dozen rivers and umpteen number of lakes within a 700-kilometres-long seashore, a large number of people are always associated with jobs linked with water.

According to the statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau, 1,508 people died in the state from drowning, including 1,261 men and 247 women, making it the second most common cause of accidental deaths after road mishaps. As drowning deaths often happen in single numbers, they rarely go past the local news.

Unlike road accidents where the Kerala Police monitor, record and report the mishaps, there is no single agency which follows up on the drowning deaths in the state. So, the fact that more than four persons die every day in the state because of drowning comes as a surprise even to those who follow safety issues. It must be noted drowning deaths have been on the rise in the state since 1967.