KOCHI: Coming from middle-class backgrounds themselves, Poornima Viswanath and her two friends Sharika and Agnus, knew the importance of having an extra earning member in the family. But many of the women, they had come across, could not afford to work away from home- either due to lack of qualifications or familial commitments. Jobveno.com, an app founded by the trio, was initially born out of the desire to help such housewives, find small-time jobs around their locality.

“There are many apps catering to high-qualified professionals. But, this is not the case for those who don’t have much job experience or credentials and have skills as plumbers, tailors, housemaids, ayahs, sales girls, billing executives, tele-callers, factory workers among others. Though it was initially planned only for women, we found there were many takers among men for this app too,” said Poornima, who is a former banker.

She says, the most common problem encountered by blue-collar job seekers in Kerala, is that they are not aware of the opportunities available for them. “ The app will also make it easy for small and medium employers who would like to hire local people for jobs in supermarket or offices. Right now, the employer and employee, seek jobs using consultants or job portals to hire a candidate or search for a job. This is either too costly or they end up not finding the right person. Our app helps connect both parties easily,” said Poornima.

Simple and easy features

The founders say those who don’t have internet connection or a smart phone can register through the customer service number which is provided in the jobsveno.com mobile app and website.

“ One of the unique features of the app is that job search and candidate search is map-based. This is meant to cater to the needs of housewives and other working women who wish to work near their homes at a convenient time,” Poornima said.

Another unique feature is that the app has a call-masking function which protects mobile number visibility so that every employer and jobseeker can connect directly through their mobile numbers, even without having to provide a resume.