KOCHI: Rajida Martin, 58, is a self-made woman. The city-based entrepreneur who is the founder of ‘Interglobe Money Exchange Pvt Ltd’ has come a long way from when she started the establishment in 2000.

“I had many years of experience working in the tourism industry, which enabled me to develop strong contacts. This is why I decided to take a plunge into foreign exchange. It was with the support of my family that I started Interglobe,” said Rajida.

However, holding her own and competing against established names like Thomas Cook and Muthoot wasn’t easy, says the entrepreneur. The initial years, she remembers, were a struggle. While there were many my rivals who thought I would give up the venture after one or two years, I held on since I had the confidence and ran the show on my own, despite facing many losses,” she said.

The company which has been running successfully for the past 17 years has over 14 franchisee units at Kovalam in the city. The main office is at Statue Junction. “There are five people who work directly under me while over 30 staff work indirectly under me,” she said.

She says it was the idea of economic freedom and independence which prompted her to take up her own business. “ If you want economic freedom and a sense of independence, it is best to come up with an initiative of your own. I always share this bit of advice with the younger generation,” she said.

“I have no regrets about choosing this as my enterprise. I feel foreign exchange is typically one of the things which ladies are usually scared to venture into.”

It seems Rajida has passed the entrepreneurial gene to her daughter Gayatri Jeaks. An IIT graduate, Gayatri recently started her own design venture in Bangalore.