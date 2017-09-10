KOCHI: The start-up industry in the country, based chiefly on the IT industry and ITES, has witnessed an astronomical boom in terms of its size and growth was over the past few years. And now has come the time to think beyond conventional sectors to strengthen the start-up ecosystem, especially in a consumer state like Kerala.

The government’s Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has been trying to replace the brain drain phenomena with ‘brain gain’, by instilling an entrepreneurial outlook among students and youth and creating an ideal ecosystem for start-ups. The aim is to enable them to become job ‘creators’ rather than ‘seekers’.

As KSIDC gets ready to host its third Young Entrepreneur Summit (YES) which has yielded significant results within a short span, in Kochi on Tuesday, the industry is looking forward to seeing a host of innovative ideas that will create a vibrant and healthy start-up ecosystem in Kerala.

The summit will showcase the existing facilities and support services provided by the state government to prospective young entrepreneurs in the state, and also help to orient and sensitise youth on entrepreneurial possibilities and investment avenues available for creating more employment. The summit will focus on compelling sectors of the times, such as agriculture and food processing, future innovative technologies, biotechnology and bio-medical equipment, and waste management and renewable energy.

Innovative ideas and ventures will be given seed fund by way of soft loan at 90 per cent of the project cost or Rs 25 lakhs, whichever is lower, for a period of one year at the prevailing RBI rate. After a year, the company shall either take necessary steps to convert the soft loan into equity capital or repay it with applicable interest.

The KSIDC said it has sanctioned a cumulative seed fund assistance of Rs 12.33 crore to 58 companies so far and disbursed Rs 6.48 crore (disbursement is subject to utilisation). Among the companies that were given seed fund assistance, around 10 companies have been showing a commendable performance and have started the repayment of the soft loan provided to them.

Express introduces KSIDC star start-up performers

Rooted in the land

A company in the agriculture sector, Neighbourhood Agri Business Solutions Pvt Ltd (NABS), supported by KSIDC and promoted by agricultural technocrats, has been trying to professionalise agricultural production, crop selection for farming, urban fresh food sustainability with low food mileage and carbon footprint, and introduction of the latest agri technologies to the farming community.

Financial brains

Progno Financial Planning Systems (P) Ltd, founded in 2012, has developed PrognoAdvisor.com, an automated online financial planning platform, through which it offers personal financial advice to Indians across the globe. After four years of development and testing, the service was officially launched in March. It is the first company in Kerala to get a SEBI Investment Adviser License. Seed funded by KSIDC, it is recognised by DIPP under the Startup India programme. It recently received the HOT100 Technology Award 2017. Founded by Sanjeev Kumar G and co-founded by Sudhir Venugopal about 1,600 people current use its service.

A smooth flow

Demustango Technologies, an industrial automation company started in November 2015, focuses on sustainable water management and robotics. Products are developed under the brand name of Gojal. The company competed against global firms Schneider PLC and Jumo, and penetrated the market in Maldives - in government and private projects - through a joint venture with brand of AquaReef.

Headed by promoter and CEO Gokul V Nath, the company has received a national award from Indian Railways, for installing Gojal digital water level in the Kochi Metro.

Easy money

Extravelmoney Technosol Pvt Ltd, an innovative technology start-up in the fin-tech space, is transforming the way Indians do foreign exchange transactions. ExtravelMoney.com is an algorithm driven forex marketplace on which travellers can find the nearest authorised money changers/banks and the best available rate along with customer ratings, proximity and other factors.

Jacking up old food

God’s Own Food Solutions founded by James Joseph, former executive engagement director at Microsoft, is in the business of converting the jackfruit, an underutilised natural food of Kerala, as a dietary solution to reverse lifestyle diseases. The company invests in scientific research to uncover forgotten health benefits and in breakthrough engineering to make our ancient healthy food practices affordable and convenient for the masses.

Jackfruit36​5™, is the first initiative started in 2013 to create an organised market for Indian jackfruits, 80 per cent of which is reported to be wasted every year.

Brick and mortar goes online

BuildNext is a one-stop store chain for construction material, from cement and bricks to electrical and sanitary fittings. Using cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the business creates ‘displays’ where customers can walk inside their future buildings and try products from multiple popular brands. They are hence able to showcase a much larger selection of materials without inventory, and be the most cost-efficient supply chain for the industry.

Founded by a group of IIT IIM graduates, BuildNext has been incubated and funded by Kerala Startup Mission and KSIDC, and various other angel investors. It delivers materials to projects across Kerala, with stores opening up in all major districts within the end of the year.

Fast food

No more trolling through the internet for hours wondering what to cook. RecipeBook App, a product of Agrima Infotech India Pvt Ltd, helps whip up meals with the ingredients the user has. So enter the ingredients you have on hand and shake your phone to get fresh ideas for easy and healthy cooking.

The app has over 6 lakh recipes in the database. Started by Arun Ravi, Nikhil Dharman and Anoop Balakrishnan, it has garnered much recognition, including the Editor’s choice Award from Google, featured in Best Apps of 2016, was one among the 16 “Proudly Made in India” apps, won NASSCOM’s Emerge 50 Award and was UK Trade Investment Rocketship winner.

No small achievement

Sastra Robotics: Selected for the Global Tie50 2017 Startup Awards.

Datafactors Software India Pvt Ltd: Selected for and attended the accelerator programme named ‘The S factory’ which is conducted by the Chile government

Datafactors Software India Pvt Ltd: Selected for and attended ‘JIC-StarCube International​‘, an accelerator programme for technological and innovative startups in Brno, Czech Republic

Recipe Book: Selected for Google Launchpad Accelerator programme

Extravel Money: selected as the IT Startup of the Year by KMA-NASSCOM IT Awards 2017

ProdNXT Technologies Pvt Ltd: Adjudged for Special Jury Mention in the IT Startup of the Year by KMA-NASSCOM IT Awards 2017

Prana Bio: Developed an Artificial Skin for human use

Demustango Technologies Pvt Ltd: Developed a water control system which was implemented in the Kochi Metro