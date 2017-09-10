KOCHI: Hitting a six with her bat, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian woman cricketer brought smile on the face of the children and the elders who gathered around the Mattupetty park in Munnar. The Allrounder for the Indian women’s cricket team came to inaugurate the newly made rides for the children and the elders.

She was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award for Cricket in the year 2017 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. With her good interacting nature, she not only won the hearts of the people gathered there but also set an example for many. “

Harmanpreet kaur came to inaugurate the new rides in the park. She did not dishearten her fans and allowed everyone to take selfies with her. Besides this she even interacted with the schoolchildren,” said Nidheesh Mohanan, marketing manager of Cowboy park.

Enthralling the huge crowd gathered at Cowboy Park in Mattupetty, a venture of Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC), a subsidiary of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Fun factory, the ace Indian woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur sent the ball to nearby lake.

She hit a huge six to the ball bowled by her father Harmandar Singh. She celebrated her first visit to Kerala by show casing her cricketing skills at the cricket simulator in the park and dancing to the tunes of Daler Mehndi. She showcased her exemplary cricketing skills after she said that her favourite shot is inside out shot over the cover.

Harmanpreet Kaur inaugurated new rides for kids and elders at the Cowboy Park, which is turning out to be the most important tourism destination in Munnar, on the occasion of its first anniversary.

Besides the various adventure rides in the first phase, rides like Swing Chair, Mirror Maze, Vertex, Rain forest, Musical Bob, Bike, Car rides, which create amazement and curiosity and a large collection of 15 computer games have also been installed inside in the park which is becoming a new attraction for the visitors.