THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the rising number of drowning deaths, the state government has taken a slew of measures. An ambitious move to ensure one pool in each panchayat to impart swimming lessons to youngsters and kids is under way. Currently, many local bodies, especially panchayats provide swimming training along with other student development programmes as part of the sports-health initiatives jointly run by the government and the Kerala State Sports Council.



The Kozhikode Swimming Pool under the District Sports Council has been giving swimming training free of cost to school students, said KSSC president T P Dasan. The project to impart swimming training to students is being actively pursued in many corporations, municipalities and panchayats.

“Small pools of 25 metres or 15 metres will be needed at the regional level while in districts we can have pools of international standards. Already, we have such pools in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. Many colleges like MA College, Kothamangalam and universities also offer swimming classes to students,” Dasan said.



He said training facilities are already in place at many colleges under MG University. A swimming pool of international standards will soon be completed in the varsity. “These facilities may be owned by various local bodies, colleges or universities. However, the project to impart swimming training to students is being carried out,” he said. It was during the tenure of the then Sports Minister M Vijayakumar in the previous Left Government that the ambitious initiative proposing sports facilities in local bodies, including a swimming pool in each panchayat, was proposed. The project envisaged major sports facilities in more than 1,000 local bodies across the state.



“The concept was to ensure at least 1,000 swimming pools in the state,” Vijayakumar told Express. “Though all panchayats could not implement the three schemes, many were able to complete the projects on time,” Vijayakumar said. Elaborate proposals - including a playground in each ward, a stadium/mini stadium in each panchayat and a swimming pool in each panchayat - have been floated as part of the project.



The financial assistance will be channelised both from the government and outside. Vijayakumar said a couple of panchayats in Thrissur were the first to finish. “In addition to the existing measures, if needed the government can also identify certain spots as ‘hazardous areas’ or forbidden zones to avoid the entry of people. Such steps will help in reducing drowning deaths in tourist spots across the state. The government will have to take a policy decision in this regard,” said a former top official.

