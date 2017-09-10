KOCHI: Aliveni means the one with gorgeous tresses and most of us are quite familiar with the famous classical composition. And now, the piece from Swati Thirunal’s oeuvre, gets a new-age twist in a music video by Jayaram Ramachandran. Titled Aliveni and rendered by Kalyani Menon, it aesthetically captures the beauty of classical music and dance. “Aliveni is a tribute to artists and their dreams,” he says.

Ask Jayaram what prompted him to make a contemporary version of the celebrated composition and he says, “My father Palai C K Ramachandran is a disciple of the renowned Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer and I grew up listening to Swati Thirunal compositions. So when when the idea of an album cropped up it came as a natural choice.”

It’s the famous classical vocalist Kalyani Menon who renders Aliveni in the album, and Jayaram says the song was recorded much before the making process. “Kalyani Menon is a family friend and this song was recorded at her home. It was with me for over an year and when I started thinking about the album, I decided to use it,” he says.

Aliveni shows a newly-wed dancer, who is caught in between her art and family life. Jayaram says the concept is to motivate women artists who left their dreams half way for their families. “My wife is a dancer and I know many others who stopped pursuing their artistic passions post marriage. Some never go back to it and for some others it takes a long time. Even in my friend circles there are many talented people who were contemplating to take up dance of music once again. The story of Aliveni springs from this,” he adds.

The album, released on Chingam 1, has been trending on social networking circles and as of now has nearly 3.5 lakh views. Jayaram says the album was well received with lot of positive responses pouring in. “Hariharan sir, who is like a guru for me, saw this before its release and he really liked it. Santosh Sivan, Rajiv Menon, P C Sreeram – they all conveyed their appreciation,” he says.