KOCHI: The Puthenvelikkara police have arrested two persons on the charge of roughing up and attempt to murder the organisers of Ayyankali birthday celebrations at Anchuvazhi near Puthenvelikkara.

Majeesh, ‘Kochukadavil’ and Rajeenthranath, ‘Thacheri’ both hailing from the region have been arrested for alleged violence against organising committee members Satheesh and Amal late on Tuesday. A team led by SI E V Shibu nabbed the duo from Mananthavadi following an inquiry.

They were later produced before the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded them in judicial custody. Earlier, the duo along with the third accused in the case - Dini alias Dinimon - who came on two motorbikes entered into a duel with the organisers and attempted to stab them on the face and neck. However, Dini was arrested the same day while Majeesh and Rajeenthranath managed to flee and they had been holed up in hideouts in Thrissur and Wayanad.