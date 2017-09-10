KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has carried out raids at several government establishments during Onam to stem corruption. VACB officers said the checks were conducted at Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) offices and Supplyco outlets.VACB officers said since several vehicles are registered at this time of the year in Kerala, checks were conducted at MVD offices to prevent corrupt practices.

“Checks were carried out at RTO offices and all Joint RTO offices in the district since August last week. A directive was issued by the Vigilance Director to monitor financial transactions taking place at MVD offices. During the inspection no irregularities were found. We have sent a report in this regard to the VACB Director,” a VACB officer said.

Similarly, the VACB conducted raids at Supplyco offices and warehouses to prevent diversion of rice and other goods brought in from outside the state to be supplied to public at subsidised rate.

“For three days, we continually monitored the movement of goods from the Supplyco warehouse. We also kept tabs on the Jaya rice procured from Andhra Pradesh stocked at the Supplyco warehouse. The samples of Jaya rice were collected from the Supplyco office to find out whether the rice stocked in the warehouse was the original one,” he said.

“We frequently receive complaints regarding corrupt practices at government offices during Onam. This year was no exception and we verified it by conducting checks at the respective offices,” he said, adding, a report about the checking held at Supplyco offices was sent to the Vigilance Director.