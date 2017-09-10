KOCHI: This year’s Vallarpadam Marian pilgrimage wll be held on Sunday. The pilgrimage will be flagged off by Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparampil at 3 pm by handing over the flag to youth representatives. The pilgrimage will begin with Archdiocese vicar general Msgr Mathew Ilanjimattom handing over the torch to youth representatives at Goshree Jn. The pilgrims, who will move in a procession chanting prayers, will be received at the entrance to the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom, Vallarpadam by Basilica rector Msgr Joseph Thannikkottu and organising committee. Reception to the pilgrimage processions will be followed by a holy mass to be performed by Archbishop Kalathiparampil at the special altar set up in Rosary Park in front of the Basilica.

All priests of the Archdiocese will be the co-celebrants at the Holy Mass. A choir comprising 100 singers will sing songs. Facilities have been arranged for providing emergency medical assistance and potable water. There will be special bus services to Ernakulam, Kakkanad, Vypeen and Cheranalloor for the pilgrims to return home. Around 400 volunteers will be present along the St Francis Assisi Cathedral-Vallarpadam Basilica stretch.



The pilgrimage will be followed by five-day Marian convention. Holy Mass will be celebrated at Basilicas on convention days from 4.30 am - 8.30 pm. Archbishop Emeritus Francis Kallarakkal and Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will attend the convention which will conclude on September 15.