KOCHI: For the cash-strapped KSRTC, the Onam season has proved to be a shot in the arm with its Ernakulam division registering a record collection of nearly Rs 12 crore during the August 31-September 8 period. The feat was achieved after KSRTC conducted additional interstate services during the season.

According to KSRTC Ernakulam main office, Rs 8,95,48,756 was generated from August 31 to September 6. This apart, Rs 1.5 crore each was collected on September 7 and 8. ‘’We expect to generate a revenue of Rs 15 crore till September 10. The special services will continue till September 13 and, by then, we expect the revenue collection to touch Rs 20 crore,” said a KSRTC official.



S K Sureshkumar, Ernakulam zonal chief traffic controller of KSRTC, said the division was generating a revenue of approximately Rs 1.5 crore daily, an increase of around Rs 50 lakh compared to the last Onam season. “We have been conducting two additional services to Bengaluru. Similarly, additional services were operated on routes which witnessed a heavy rush. Also, more buses were allotted to the other bus depots under the Ernakulam Zone,” he said.



“Compared to the last Onam season, we operated around 20 per cent more services this term. Employees have been working overtime. Similarly, the buses were repaired well ahead of the Onam season to be operated during rush time. People prefer KSRTC due to the higher ticket rates charged by private buses during the Onam season,” he said. Apart from the interstate buses, many JNNURM air-conditioned and ordinary low-floor buses were operated this term. “AC low-floor bus services were operated to Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode,” said an official.



According to the officers, Onam season generates the highest revenue for KSRTC every year, followed by Christmas, Ramzan and Vishu seasons. There was a directive from the KSRTC headquarters to operate maximum number of services this term, they said.

Daily revenue collection

August 31

Rs 1.46 crore

Sept 1

Rs 1. 34 crore

September 2

Rs 1.40 crore

Sept 3

Rs 1. 29 crore

Sept 4

Rs 88 lakh

Sept 5

Rs 1. 26 crore

Sept 6

Rs 1. 30 crore

