KOCHI: Buoyed by the huge demand for radio taxis here which have made global majors Uber and Ola household names in the state’s commercial capital, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is planning to replicate the success by introducing water taxis which can be booked using a mobile phone. Curiously, despite its tremendous potential the concept of water taxis on Kochi backwaters has not caught the attention of the authorities so far. SWTD director Shaji V Nair said two boats will be procured by the department initially to run the service in Kochi and Kottayam, respectively.

“We are looking to procure two glass reinforced plastic (GRP) boats each with a passenger capacity of 10 persons. The boats can be booked using mobile phones by the tourists and commuters for which hourly rate would be charged. We have not decided on the fares yet. At first, one boat will conduct the service in Kochi. If successful, more boats will be introduced,” he said. The main deck of the boat can seat 10 persons, with the cabin having insulated wall and roof. The vessel’s interior will be done up aesthetically and all kinds of safety equipment will be available on board.

It will be powered by an onboard engine which can work up a top speed of 15 knots. The vessel’s overall design and construction will be environment friendly and maximum propulsive efficiency for passenger safety and comfort. “The tender proceedings have been initiated. Once the process gets over, the schedule regarding receiving the boat and its launch can be fixed,” he said. The boat ride from Marine Drive, Bolgatty is a major draw for travellers visiting the city. Presently, the Tourism Department operates an air-conditioned water taxi as hop-on hop-off service to Muziris sites from Kochi.



Besides, the SWTD will replace the old and rusty boats plying on district waterways with GRP catamarans. The new boats, which will replace the existing boats in different phases over a year, will run on existing routes - Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Vypeen, Varapuzha, and Mulavukad. The boat route connecting Ernakulam and Fort Kochi is one of the busiest with over 1,000 passengers using the service daily. Currently, there are eight boats operating from Ernakulam.

