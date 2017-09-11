KOCHI: A ‘staggering’ 795 persons were arrested for drink-drive from district under the Kochi range during the special 12-hour inspections conducted by the cops from 5 pm on Saturday. The cops had conducted the special drive to curb anti-social elements under the range.

As many as 610 persons were arrested for rash and negligent driving and causing public nuisance under the influence of alcohol. Thirty-nine persons were booked under the Gaming Act for gambling. Similarly, 175 cases were registered against 208 persons for drinking in public while 5,105 persons were booked for various offences relating to the Motor Vehicles Act. Action was also initiated against close to 40 persons for drug peddling with approximately 1.8 kg of ganja seized from their possession.

As part of the drive, about 368 persons against whom non-bailable warrants were pending were produced before the court. They included 32 persons who were wanted in serious criminal cases. As many as 493 habitual offenders and 215 former drug peddlers were examined and search operations for weapons and drugs were carried out across 188 locations in the region.

As many as 703 persons listed as part of Operation Goonda and 85 others suspected to have links with religious fundamentalists were also subjected to examination. The cops also inspected around 581 lodges and 208 long-haul vehicles. Drivers of 359 inter-state luxury buses were subjected to examination for drink-drive.