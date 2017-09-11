Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, shows the clap sign as he arrives to conduct the Holy Mass for hearing impaired at St Thomas Mount. The participants, mostly comprising hearing impaired people, welcomed the Cardinal with the clap sign Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, on Monday witnessed a ‘silent revolution’ of sorts.In a new beginning for the church in the state, and perhaps in India, the Syro-Malabar Church undertook a pioneering initiative in conducting a mass for the hearing and speech impaired, aiming to create an inclusive service for all sections of the faithful. Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church celebrated the mass which was translated into sign language by experts.



The mass in sign language is an initiative of the Syro-Malabar Pro-life Apostolate chaired by Bishop Mar Mathew Arakkal, Bishop Mar Jose Pulikkal, and Mar Remijios Inchananiyil as members. Earlier, St George’s Church in Edappally celebrated the first mass with translation by a sign language expert on August 5. Sr Abhaya, who teaches hearing and speech impaired as principal in-charge of the St Clare Badhira Vidyalayam, Manickamangalam, was one of the experts who translated the mass into sign language.

“When the Pro-life Apostolate suggested the idea of including the hearing-impaired, Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry was all for it,” Pro-Life Apostolate secretary Sabu Jose had earlier told Express. The official go-ahead for the mass for hearing and speech impaired was taken at the Syro-Malabar synod held at Mount St Thomas from August 21-September 1. With this new programme of inclusion of the hearing and speech impaired, the Syro Malabar Church hopes other denominations will follow suit. A church authority said plans are also afoot to launch a premarital course for this marginalised section. Though, in the initial stage, the mass started with ‘translation’, priests who have picked up sign language will soon celebrate the mass in sign language.