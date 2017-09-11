KOCHI: Offering a fresh change to the usual style seen in Christian devotional songs, a unique Christian ghazal track has been released recently by Audio label Muzik247. An attempt at introducing the genre of ghazal music into Christian devotional songs, the track titled ‘Nanma Than Vaaname’ sung by singer Abhradita Banerjee is the 7th addition to the devotional music album titled ‘Yaagam’.



Offering something different and unique was the main reason behind introducing the concept of a ‘Ghazal’ Christian devotional song. Talking about the track, Shainu R S, the music composer of the album said, “These days, the mantra of such tracks is to make it simple. When it comes to Christian devotional songs, a similar style has been seen being followed now, and the quality of such albums have come down. However I wanted to move away from the simple concept and wanted the album and track to offer a variety experience and something different for the listeners. In fact it is not just the ghazal track that is different, but the entire album.” While the music for the album has been composed by Shainu, the track has been composed by Shainu along with Abhradita Banerjee.



The composer adds that each of the different tracks released from the album features a different style. ‘Yaagam’ features nine tracks whose music is composed by Shainu R S. The album brings together well known vocalists such as P Jayachandran, Sujatha Mohan, M G Sreekumar, Srinivas, Palghat Sreeram, Abhradita Banerjee, Job Kurian, Gowri Lekshmi and Shainu R S. While the first song by singer Srinivas is a melody, the next track by Palghat Sreeram features a Carnatic style. Other tracks include a folk style of song by Sujatha and an unplugged guitar track by Gowri Lekshmi and a contemporary folk style by Job Kurian.



The album will be officially released around the time of Christmas, says music composer Shainu. He adds, “We are planning for the audio release function sometime in November.”

The lyrics of the songs are penned by Poovachal Khader, Santhosh Varma, D J Ajith Kumar, Raju Chennadu, Sree Parvathy, Anoop Mukundan and Pushpa Jayan. The album is produced by Amma Media.