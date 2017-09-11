KOCHI: A city full of art, nature and beauty, Kochi is the destination Yasmin Mather, the designer chose to stage a preview to the new collection by her fashion label – HY to celebrate the launch of her first flagship store at Calicut. “Ours is a brand conceived out of an innate desire to push forward luxurious yet detailed design expressions. We believe this city will embrace our creations since they reflect a strong sense of individuality and grandeur”, she said.

Yasmin Mather & fashion diva Dia Mirza



The new collection is called ‘Ode to Nature’. As the title suggests, it is inspired by the raw and natural beauty surrounding us. A fine balance of fluidity and structure, the range brings carefully chosen palette, fabrics, silhouettes and surface ornamentation. Crop tops and resham work with beads, sequins and kora zardozi embroidery flowers on georgette skirts, pants with all over pearls and resham work with beads, sequins and kora zardozi embroidery flowers on georgette coats, these are the unusual visions you can expect to see at the preview.Bollywood actress and fashion diva Dia Mirza was present at the event.



H Y is a brand that speaks a contemporary language. It draws inspiration from traditional Indian silhouettes along with indigenous techniques of handiwork, giving each outfit a sense of unbridled charm and exclusivity.

Taking a cue from the above, An Ode To Nature is a collection that strives to re-create the same through its carefully chosen palette, fabrics, silhouettes and surface ornamentation.The collection includes an ivory crepe crop top and resham work with beads, sequins and kora zardozi embroidery flowers on georgette skirt. Ivory crepe crop top and pants with all over pearls and resham work with beads, sequins and kora zardozi embroidery flowers on georgette coat.Resham work kardana and French knot all over floral motif pink raw silk blouse, resham work jaal embroidery with resham work and zardozi floral border teal raw silk lehenga and all over sequin with gold border ivory net dupatta.Peal work border around neckline sage crepe sleeveless blouse with sage crepe pallazos and all over pearl sage net coat.