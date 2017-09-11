KOCHI: While Kochi advances forward confidently on its journey as a metropolitan city, the civic body seems to be pulling things back by not implementing the e-governance programme announced with much fanfare about a decade back. The official apathy and lackadaisical attitude of the Corporation and its staff are preventing Kochi from proudly carrying the ‘digital city’ tag. As a result, Kochiites still have to do things manually and be saddled with the accompanying hours-long wait at the Corporation office to pay taxes or getting required certificates; and in some cases also have to pay extra for essential services.



“That is what the Corporation staff really wants,” said a Corporation officer. “They still want all transactions and even basic services like issuance of certificates manually. This will result in non-transparency. They fear the “money” they are getting from various sources for services and issuing of licenses will stop if e-governance is implemented.”

Mayor Soumini Jain was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact her.

As per the e-governance project mooted in 2007, major online services - including utility management, property tax, registration of births and deaths, water supply and other utilities, grievances and suggestions, and building approvals - were expected to be brought under a digital system. But in fact, most of these services are still done manually.



If the project were implemented, all certificates could be issued online and all the data would be available through the application system. Utility bills would be available online and payments could be made using credit/debit cards and other online banking systems. Other services include monitoring of various health programmes organised by the Health Department, solid waste management by online scheduling for collection and disposal of solid waste, personal information system, which will help in accessing information related to payroll and pension, and attendance.

Current status

According to an officer with the implementation wing, the services including applications for birth, death and marriage certificates, Town Hall booking, Store Purchase and complaints and grievances are already completed. “These completed components are already incorporated into the official website of the Kochi Corporation and can be reached on www.cochinmunipalcorporation.kerala.gov.in. But other than birth, death and marriage certificates, none of the links are functioning at the moment.

The official inauguration is yet to be carried out and most people are not even aware of the available services. Also, though the complaints and grievances links are working, no one is tracking or following it up,” said the officer.



Lack of co-ordination

The Information Kerala Mission (IKM), which has digitalised and stored the data is yet to hand over the complete records to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which is the implementing agency. As a result, TCS is not able to gather complete data necessary for making services like property tax collection and professional tax completely online.The political interest is in favour of the IKM as the government has invested a considerable amount on the mission for the development of technology for urban local bodies.

DPR

The DPR for the project was prepared by Wipro in 2009. Later in 2011, TCS was roped in as the implementing agency. Though the software testing wing - STQC- of the Central government’s IT mission has approved the software, the disinterest from various sections within the Corporation has resulted in e-governance project remaining a non-starter.

Contract expiry

TCS was roped in as the implementing agency in February 2011. The works were expected to be completed in 52 weeks by March 2012. As per the contract, TCS was also supposed to offer program support for three years, till March 2015. The off-site support, as per the contract was for another two years, until March 2017. “The contract terminated this March. Moreover, out of the total amount of Rs 8.1 crore, the Corporation has only paid Rs 2.2 crore to the implementing agency. “We hope the state government will play a part and devise a proper plan to launch e-governance in Kochi,” said the officer.