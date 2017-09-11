KOCHI: The very next day after her Class X exams Sita traded her school uniform for bridal finery. Five years into her marriage, her husband, a construction worker at Muscat, went missing. Barely out of her teens, the mother of two decided to throw herself in front of a charging train to end the misery. Later, her husband returned with a broken spine, bedridden and in need of treatment. With two little kids and hardly any qualification Sita was left to brave a hopeless fate. But, she picked up the pieces and started afresh, making her own life a lesson on survival.



Sita, an auto driver in the city, says she juggled many a job on a daily basis during the early years. “I would wake up at 4 am collecting waste with other Kudumbasree women and after that I worked as a maid at four to five households. I will go for cable work and make snacks to be sold in bakeries. After 8 in the night I will open a small thattukada that will function till 11. I was happy if I could sleep for three hours straight,” she says.



Over the years, while she was busy rebuilding her life brick by brick, misfortune struck again. Her husband was diagnosed with cancer and the dark days returned, this time in a more cruel form. “By that time my elder daughter was married and the younger one was studying for CA. We also owned a small house and when I thought the bad times were finally over it all came back with a vengeance,” she says.

What followed was numerous hospital visits, surgeries and expensive chemo sessions. “He underwent three surgeries. I took a loan against the only property I owned, our home.

Yet I had to borrow money from all relatives for his treatment,” she says. But the worst blow has yet to come. While she was struggling to make ends meet and find money for her husband’s treatment, her daughter Shyama committed suicide. “When she couldn’t pay her fees she decided to take the extreme step. With her ended all my hope and happiness,” she says.And now, up to her neck in debt, Sita continues her battle. “Just like old times I leave early from home with my auto and I still work as a maid at three homes. I need to buy medicines that cost around Rs 15,000 every month and there is the bank loan as well. So I don’t think I will be able to have a normal life anytime soon,” says the 45-year-old.