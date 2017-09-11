KOCHI: The British Institutes, a vocational training facility, in collaboration with Kochi-based Corriente Consultings, opened its centre here on Monday. The primary focus is on English language courses. The selection process into the language course includes a three-step online test, which will be the basis of slotting the students according to their needs, a representative said. The institute uses language training materials prepared by the Oxford University Press.



The centre, located in Kadavanthra, offers courses in conversational English with soft skill and personality development courses, competitive exam preparation courses and computer training Courses.

“A student with the privilege of proper English education has more confidence in any scenario,” said Jayanth Kumar Roy, general manager of British Institute of Engineering and Technology, the parent body of British Institutes. “Our effort is to provide an equal chance to the less privileged. We want our students to think in English which is essential for improving their language skill. We have plans to customise our fee structure to suit the financial situation of the student.” The institute with branches in north India is expanding in the south, and already has centre in Bengaluru.