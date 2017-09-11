KOCHI: Un-prescribed usage of painkillers can make a person sicker. Unregulated and self-prescribed medicines can prove fatal to the health of a person. Painkiller abuse may lead to kidney failure, liver damage amounting to acute Hepatitis and even bleeding of the stomach. This applies especially to those who have continued taking painkillers on high dosage for weeks to months. Thus, it is advisable to keep a tab on the amount of medicines one ingests.

The author is a consultant

in theLiver Unit at

ErnakulamMedical

Centre, Cochin



The dosage of painkillers varies from childhood to adulthood. Patients with pre-existing conditions of liver and kidneys should especially avoid painkillers. Painkillers give instant pain relief but have long-term side effects. For a mild health ailment, the physician should not extend the dosage of painkillers beyond few days to one week. Modifying the dosage of painkillers then becomes extremely necessary. Combining medicines on our own is a common habit. This should be avoided at all costs. The adaptability of medicines has varying effects on people. What is suitable for one patient may not work out for someone else.



A fatal disease caused by unsupervised intake of aspirin among children can lead to severe form of brain and liver disease called Reye’s syndrome. Reyes syndrome in children can be fatal. This occurs specifically after the child has been treated for some viral infection e.g. chicken pox or flu. Giving an aspirin in such circumstances could results in Reyes syndrome. The easy availability of painkillers makes it a problem.



While morphine can’t be bought without subscription from the doctor, painkillers like nimesulide are available over-the-counter and without any check on such medications, these medicines continue to be available to people easily. Medicines have been invented to give us a better life and longevity. It’s time we stop abusing their usage.