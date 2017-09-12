KOCHI: An image constrasting two eras- modern and the ancient- incidents which have been forgotten and abandoned by people. These are themes resonating in Bahuleyan C B’s works. The Thrissur-based artist’s work which hasbeen exhibited at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, have been done using acrylic colours- dark blue, grey and black.

“I used to draw from my childhood. I have connected objects which were present in my childhood which are not found anymore,” said Bahuleyan. He has been working on theme-based paintings where he tries to show the destruction that man has caused to nature. The harmony and the rupture between man and nature has been a repetitive theme in his works.

His works are not titled but it gives a clear picture of what he intends to depict in his paintings. There is an image of a dilapidated building. In front of the building, there is an old lantern thrown on the ground. A small pot is kept near it with paddy in it. It depicts the changes with the advent of new technology. The paddy plant inside a small pot symbolises an era where people want everything instantly. The paddy which should be grown in a field is being grown in a small pot.

Acrylic and oil colours are the media used in most of his paintings. It is done to show the gravity of the subject he is handling. He uses dark colours to lend an intense feeling so that the observer can decipher clearly what the painting is hinting at. “It helps in lending sharp features to my paintings,” said Bahuleyan.

The artist has conducted several solo exhibitions as well as group exhibitions in Kerala and cities like Mumbai and Delhi.