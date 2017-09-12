KOCHI: The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Ship Teruzuki visited Kochi from September 9 to 11. During the three-day stay, Captain Masashi Kondo, Commander Escort Division Six, accompanied by the Commanding Officer of Teruzuki, called on Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, VSM, the Chief Staff Officer (Training) of Southern Naval Command (SNC), and held bilateral talks. Atsushi Miura, Superintendent, Japan Coast Guard, and Commanding Officer of the Somalia Dispatch Investigation Team, who was also part of the visiting delegation, met the Commander, Coast Guard District (COMDIS), at the District Headquarters No 4, Fort Kochi.

The JMSDF personnel undertook a visit to the Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) School. In addition, a friendly football match between the personnel of both navies was also held.

The Teruzuki's crew also visited Fort Kochi, Marine Drive and museums during their halt. Teruzuki is on return passage to Japan after completing operational anti-piracy deployment along with naval units from the Combined Maritime Forces, in the Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

India traditionally has been enjoying warm relations with Japan due to shared historical and cultural heritage going back thousands of years. In recent past, the India - Japan relations have shown an upswing and defence cooperation in particular, has attained a soaring trajectory through an increased number of ships, high-level delegation visits and training exchanges.On departure, Passage Exercise “PASSEX” involving INS Sunayna and Teruzuki was held off Kochi.