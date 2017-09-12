KOCHI: Though the work on the Island-Kannenghat bridge has been completed, it is yet to be thrown open to the public. Even as the Corporation authorities said the delay in acquiring land for the approach road is the major reason for the hold-up, the Opposition members claimed it is the change in the bridge's alignment which resulted in the delay.

As per the primary design, the bridge was aligned in such a manner it will have a landing at the Kannenghat Indira Gandhi Road. But the design was later tweaked to position the landing towards the front of the Kannenghat temple and later realigned towards the rear of the temple. Due to the change in design, it became necessary to acquire land for constructing the road from the bridge to Edakochi. The construction of the nearly 200 m-long road is necessary for the free movement of vehicles to the bridge. Also, the culverts near the bridge need to be rebuilt. With the Corporation not carrying out the necessary work, the people will now have to wait further for the bridge's inauguration.

The Kannenghat-Willingdon Island bridge built at a cost of `60 crore was scheduled for completion in 20 months. It will allow commuters to skip the narrow and busy Thoppumpady Jn and Mattanchery bridge, thereby bringing down the travelling distance between Aroor and the Island from 12 km to 6 km.

The new bridge, which will link Kannenghat in Edakochi to the stretch in front of the Maritime University on Willingdon Island, has 13 spans of 37 m each and three 47 m spans with a seven-metre vertical clearance as mandated by the inland water transport norms. The approach roads too will be built on either side of the bridge which has a total length of 640 m. Though the project was first mooted in 2008, it came to a standstill owing to the delay in securing administrative sanction. Later, the PWD was entrusted with the construction work and the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) gave its consent to use its land for constructing the bridge.

Earlier this year, ruling MLA John Fernandez said in the Assembly the Corporation had not allocated funds for the bridge in its annual budget.