KOCHI: The 'fractured' Vyttila-Petta road will soon be put in a 'cast'. For the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has agreed to undertake repair of the pothole-ridden stretch.The agency will also look into the remodelling of the road. In a statement issued here on Monday, CPM district secretary P Rajeev said the agency had assured the rebuilding of the road will be completed in a time-bound manner. "KMRL has agreed to carry out the repair work and remodelling of the stretch between Kunnara Park and Petta Junction," Rajeev said.



The Public Works Department, he said, has allotted Rs 1.87 crore for laying tiles and remodelling the Vyttila-Petta road. "The PWD Executive Engineer has also assured the tender procedures for the work will be completed by September 16. According to him, the agency is planning to launch the work by September 23," Rajeev said.The PWD has also allotted another Rs 20 lakh for laying tiles on the stretch of Shanmugham Road in front of the Ernakulam Law College. The CPM district committee's intervention came in the wake of increasing number of complaints from the public about the bad state of roads.



The incomplete road widening for the Kochi Metro Rail and a lack of maintenance have resulted in the terrible state of the Vyttila-Petta road.Other roads in the city and the suburbs are also in bad condition. The Thammanam–Pullepady road, Park Avenue, Chembumukku-Padamugal area and many stretches in West Kochi are in a dilapidated state. “The authorities concerned are not taking any steps to at least carry out the emergency pothole-filling work," complained M Shani, an autorickshaw driver. Earlier, Rajeev had earlier said the Government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the road repair in the Thrikkakara, Kochi and Aluva Assembly constituencies while Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for Ernakulam.

The other allocations include Rs 2 crore for the Piravom, Paravur and Angamaly constituencies, Rs 1.5 crore each for Vypeen, Kalamassery and Tripunithura and Rs 2.5 crore each for Kunnathunadu, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor and Moovattupuzha."We have also requested the officials concerned to complete all road repair work in a time-bound manner," Rajeev said.

