KOCHI: The city police on Monday arrested one more person for attacking Malayalam film producer Maha Subair at a bar in Kaloor on March 29, this year. The arrested person is Freddy Robert Albert aka Freddy (22) of Thamannam. Earlier Antony (24), of Varapuzha; Mohammed Isham (24) of Ernakulam; Carlton Paramel (28) of Mamangalam and Cedric Mendez (22) of Ayyappankavu were arrested in connection with the incident. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody. A 10-member gang was involved in the attack and a search is on to nab the others involved in the case, said an officer.



The police said the youngsters had an altercation with the security guard over parking issues at the bar when Subair walked in. Mistaking that he was informing the police, they attacked Subair. According to the police, Maha Subair, his friend and a security guard of the bar-hotel were attacked with beer bottles by the youngsters.