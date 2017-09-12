KOCHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will attend the party’s state meet scheduled to be held here on October 28. Congress mandalam presidents from across the state and booth presidents from Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts will attend the meeting which will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1 pm. Rahul will also attend the Congress’ family meet in Paravur and Kunnathunad taluks.

In a statment here on Monday, DCC general secretary Sherin Varghese said the Congress will organise a day-long satyagraha as well as humanity and friendship gathering at all the mandalam committees on Gandhi Jayanthi. “ We will also organise protest marches against the hike in fuel prices,” he said.



The family meetings will be completed by October 25. It was the DCC meeting held here on Monday inaugurated by KPCC interim chief M M Hassan and presided by DCC chief T J Vinodh which took the decisions.