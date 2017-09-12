KOCHI: The Indian Cardamom Research Institute (ICRI), Myladumpara, the research wing of Spices Board on cardamoms, will conduct a Skill Development Programme (SDP) on Nursery Management in spices in collaboration with the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for farmers and agricultural youth.

The programme will be held here during October 2017-February 2018 in three batches of 25 participants each. Interested farmers and agricultural youth should submit their applications to the Director (Res), ICRI, Spices Board, Myladumpara, Kailanadu PO, Idukki, PIN-685553. Self-help groups/NGOs may also nominate their candidates. More details can be had from the website: www.indianspices.com. Interested applicants may also contact the Scientist in Charge, Transfer of Technology, ICRl, Myladumpara (Ph: 04868 237 206 & 237 207).