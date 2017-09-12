KOCHI: Image–guided Interventions is a boon to treatment of urological diseases, said experts who attended the ‘3D Lap Endofusion 2017’, a two-day International Conference on 3D Laparoscopy and Robotics in Urologic surgery in the city.

“The emergence of 3D laparoscopic imaging system providing a three-dimensional view of anatomy has given a definite edge to the investigation and management of urological ailments,” pointed out Dr Denby Steele, international faculty, and director of Endourology and Stone Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Australia. He was addressing the scientific session at the international conference

“The depth perception is the visual ability of the human eye to recognise objects in the world in three dimensions and also the distance between the objects. The gaining of depth perception inside the body, the ability to see the surgical fields and elements with accuracy through laparoscopic 3D imaging, is a sensory addition for the surgeons. It will help them to perform surgery faster and with precision even in complex cases,” he added.

Addressing the conference on the developments in image guided minimally invasive surgeries, Dr George P Abraham, the organising committee chairman said overcoming the inadequacy of conventional imaging, the 3 D display enables spatial relationship inside the body and gives a comprehensive image of the terrain like kidney tumor position for endourological procedures. “It allows visualisation of regions difficult to access, detect and assess organ damage or tumors with geometric precision and enables formulating a well-planned roadmap for surgery,” he said.

The conference discussed urologic surgical procedures employing 3D imaging and robotic laparoscopic techniques with the aid of live operative sessions at PVS Memorial Hospital. About 35 three dimensional laparoscopic and endourological surgeries performed at the hospital in two days were transmitted to the venue through an advanced 3D visual communication system. Workshops on different kinds of laser used for stone and on BPH management were also held.The conference was attended by more than 500 delegates from different states.