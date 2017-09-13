KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police on Tuesday arrested a five-member gang responsible for several thefts across Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. Ratheesh aka Kothuk Ratheesh, 36, of Thodupuzha, Ashin Shaji, 23, of Kalloorkkad, Libin, 29 of Manjallur, Jijo, 30 of Pala, and Shiju aka Pankan Shiju, 36 of Airapuram, who are wanted in several criminal cases including those of drug peddling and murder attempt registered at police stations across the three districts, are the arrested.



The accused travelled in luxury cars to locate potential targets and lift valuables from them during night time. Officers said the arrested were wanted in connection with the theft of over 1,000 kg of rubber sheets and 500 kg of nutmeg from Ernakulam.They are also accused of stealing an autorickshaw from the premises of Kolencherry Medical College, a couple of months ago. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.