KOCHI: Thirty-year-old Mahesh Nair is a software engineer by profession, but the Trivandrum native says social work is his passion. This is evident from his venture HOPE Foundation, a city-based NGO. Mahesh recently received the Youth Icon award 2017 organised by the Nirbhaya Debating Society.

Society chairman A P Prejish says the commitment shown by Mahesh in his charitable activities lends a ‘sense of direction to the youth’. The software engineer says he has always wanted to do something ‘beneficial to society’. Mahesh took the ultimate plunge three-and-a-half years ago, maintaining a balance between his career and interest ever since.



So committed was Mahesh towards his goal that he left a lucrative job overseas where he got an opportunity to work after starting HOPE. He adds, “I received a chance as part of my profession to work in the United States, which I could extend for six years. Though I was in touch with my team of volunteers through social media, I decided to come back as I missed HOPE and was a part of it physically.”

The youngster feels that the concept of social service has undergone a drastic change in the past few years. “There was a time when people thought being a philantropist meant wearing white. Nowadays, more youth are coming forward to be part of such activities.” While many believe youngsters are often clueless about social commitment, the philanthropist believes it is mostly because they lack a platform to prove themselves.



Mahesh also adds there are people who use the tag of ‘charity’ for their personal gain. “There are people who make blood donation into a form of business. Most of them do not have any other profession. If then, how do they make ends meet?.”

Instead of seeing social service as work, Mahesh opines that people should view it as their duty or responsibility towards society. He feels there are people who misuse the social media for charity purposes too.



“It all depends on how you use it. It was through social media that I was able to create a team of volunteers and supporters,” he said. Hold On Pain Ends or HOPE foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation in the city, which organises social service activities like blood, organ and voice donation.

