KOCHI: Theatre scene in Kerala is largely unorganised, leaving behind a volley of unaddressed issues. But now, the artists from Thiruvananthapuram will be coming together for the first time as part of a collective – Natak. A network of everyone associated with the creative and technical sides of theatre, nearly 200 individuals are expected to participate in the first district level meeting of Natak at Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan. “Natak was formed in last November and the idea was to reach out to theatre artists from across Kerala. The objective is not theatre productions, but the welfare of the people involved,” says Kannan Nair, secretary.



Natak is an umbrella collective comprising of individuals working in all fields associated with theatre. “The format is very flexible so that we can include maximum people working in the field. We have people from drama groups and there are light technicians, set designers, make-up artists and academicians in Natak,” he says. He adds that the major challenge faced by theatre groups today is the unavailability of proper stages. “Places like Tagore theatre in the city are unaffordable to many. Then there was space allotted to us at Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan earlier.

But now they use it for parking. So there are a lot of basic issues that need to be addressed,” he says. Moreover, the absence of job opportunities is another problem faced by many. “ There are a lot of people passing out every year from School of Drama and Centre for Performing Arts. Despite theatre being a part of academic curriculum, they are unable to find employment. After completing M Phil and PhD they are forced to switch to any other field because of the lack of opportunities in theatre,” he says.



The first get-together of Natak will start with a seminar on the latest trends in theatre and the panel includes Prof Kumara Varma and P J unnikrishnan. “The seminar will be followed by a public meeting where Mayor V K Prashant will be the chief guest. Active theatre artists above the age of 70 will be honoured at the event along with Gireesh Sopanam, who bagged the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award,” he says. Josephinte Radio, a solo performance by Jayachandran Thakazhikaran, will also be part of the programmes.