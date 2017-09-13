KOCHI: When thousands of mini-marathon enthusiasts converge at Irumpanam for the 5 km Tripunithura Heritage Run on September 24, they will have to undergo a warm up session before they start their endurance test. The warm up session will be led by Seema Subodh, an aerobics trainer who is perhaps unique because she undertakes as many aerobic activities as possible out of a passion for fitness.

When she is free from her fitness classes, Seema Subodh can be seen biking or running a half marathon if any major event is seen nearby. This year she took 11 hours 17 minutes to cover 200 km from The Bikestore, Kaloor Stadium to Thodupuzha and back. She also took part in a major triathlon event in Goa. “Doing regular exercises and aerobics help me in doing an endurance test in half-marathon and biking,” says Seema.



She says there is nothing to beat aerobics when it comes to attaining overall fitness as it draws in more oxygen into the lungs and never makes the body oxygen deficit. This ensures that vital nutrients reach each cell in the body at the required time. Aerobics enables toning of the body, weight management and strengthening of muscles apart from attaining overall fitness. “Walking, running, swimming, biking - the skill of an aerobics trainer lies in customising the programme as per requirements. For instance, a cardiac patient, cancer patient or those suffering from arthritis, back pain may require special attention and won’t be capable of rigorous workouts,” she added.



Seema took to fitness as a career after spending a decade in medical transcription work. She is also trained in step aerobics and fitness. Presently, a trainer at Beats’n’Steps, a dance-fitness center in South Kalamassery, Seema says her one-hour session consists of 45 minutes of aerobics followed by strengthening and stretching exercises. “My dream is to run a full marathon and a 2 km swimathon in Goa this year which will test strength and endurance,” she added.