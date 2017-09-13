KOCHI: Janmashtami celebrations brightened up the city with thousands of people joining the‘ Shobhayatra’ procession with kids dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, to the accompaniment of bhajans and tableaux depicting mythical characters.A large number of children draped in Lord Krishna’s attire participated in the colourful ‘uriyadi’ procession organised on various temple premises in the district. The Shobhayatra in the city began from Marine Drive with Swami Poornamrithananda Puri inaugurating the procession. It passed through Shanmugham road, Maharaja’s College and ended at Darbar Hall ground where they were received by Ernakulam Sivakshetra Samiti.



“The Shobhayatra was a success. The contributions and help received from Jan Kalyan Society and Satya Sai Seva Trust and the single- minded effort of the organising committee helped run the event smoothly,” said C G Rajagopal, member of the Shobhayatra Organising committee.



In Thevakkal, competitions were held for kids. The winners, along with academic achievers in SSLC and Plus II exams, were felicitated at an event attended by C G Kamalakantan, ex- convenor, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch. ‘Go pooja’ and recitation of holy texts followed. The events concluded with Shobhayatra from Mukottil Sreekrishna Temple. When it returned from Kangarappadi Subrahmanya Swami Temple, there was ‘uriyadi’ competition which saw kids dressed as Lord Krishna bouncing on their legs to reach the pot hung high up in the air. The celebrations ended with prasadam distribution. Various temples in the city had special pooja’s and darsans as part of the celebrations.

C G Rajagopal, member, Shobhayatra Organising committee