KOCHI: Metamorphosis, a co-educational platform kick started this year in April imparts entrepreneurial skills to the most important part of the society- students. It was started by Pavan Allena, who is now the CEO. Initially, He and his team faced a lot of difficulties. However, they were determined and invested long hours in the business.As college students they had a tough time getting out of college-time habit of doing everything last minute. They set their daily, short-term and long-term goals. Everything on the whiteboard that is written under Today’s Tasks need to be done before one goes to sleep.

Pavan Allena & Sirisha Pudipeddi



“Planning can be a lot of fun, but what counts is the execution. Everyone needs to be questioned by their work. Since there are no hierarchies for the longest time in start-ups, its good to keep oneself in check for one’s responsibilities,” says Sirisha Pudipeddi, COO of Metamorphosis. They started this program for students because they themselves were pretty young when they started working. They had to learn everything on their own. There was no online guide to teach them how to do the real-life tasks. So they felt that if this program gave someone a final push to start something of their own, then it would be the most wonderful thing to have achieved. They described the initial stages saying that everyone has to do everything. Start up founders get photocopies and print outs and also meet clients to make business deals. Plan of action changes every day. You learn something new every day.

You are pulled in all directions. So you keep your core idea strong but stay flexible enough to make changes on the go. For them, there are three skills required in a startup- determination, thirst for learning and socialising. The first because a lot of time you face doubts. One might feel lost. The second because you can never know enough. Technology is revolutionising the way we do things. And it never pauses. Today you thought just adding hashtags was enough for your posts, tomorrow you realise there is something called Adwords. And it goes on. And lastly, it is important to have thousand and one social connections.



Team Metamorphosis conducts programs in schools on the weekends or as a part of their academic curriculum. “Our main intention was to let the students think for themselves and learn to be independent and be resourceful in tough situations. We teach them everything that is needed to run a business,” says Sirisha. The kids learn real-life skills through programmes like propeller and launchpad. It helps develop their entrepreneurial skills, which is something that all institutions including the corporate biggies look for while hiring. In Metamorphosis their minds are made sharper as the programmes encourage critical thinking, problem solving, leadership, tenacity, creative thinking and team work while at the same time they are exposed to the real world scenarios and are equipped to face the same.Sirisha adds, “Entrepreneurship is not just about owning your business, it is about creating something on your own. It’s about hustling hard and making a legacy.”