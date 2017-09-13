KOCHI: The YES!2017 summit gave budding entrepreneurs and youngsters an opportunity to listen from experts on what it takes to create a business and keep growing year after year.Arokiaswamy Velumani, managing director of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, who began his journey with just Rs 500 in his pocket when he moved to Mumbai during the 1980s before building the company, was an inspiring story for the startup entrepreneurs. His company is now valued at Rs 4,000-crore-plus. Arokiaswamy's mantra for success is the ability to take quick decisions and being frugal.



While Nagaraja Prakasam, partner, Acumen Fund, shared his experiences in building up entrepreneurship in non-metros, a session on agrifood processing saw the participants agreeing on one point - value addition is the key to economic prosperity in agri-business.Navas Meeran, chairman, Eastern Group of Companies, said building brands in agrifood products was also essential. Credibility and trust are essential to building a successful brand, he said.



A session on Sustainable Technologies saw speakers agreeing it was necessary for the technologies to be economical to become sustainable. Entrepreneurs should not rely on subsidies and other external factors for the profitability of their businesses, especially in emerging technologies such as cleantech that are currently subsidised, they said.The session on Start-up India initiatives and schemes saw senior officials from the Start-up India team - Vivek Sonny, assistant vice president, Invest India; Uday Munjal, assistant vice-president, Invest India, and Khushbu, Invest India, - elaborate on Start-up India initiatives and schemes. Start-up India hub is a one-stop platform for the entrepreneurs. The team interacted with the young entrepreneurs during the session.



The session on biotechnology saw speakers emphasising on the need for quality in the field of biotechnology. Entreprises can grow big only if their products meet the highest international standards. Entry barriers to the sector are low today since regulations are lax. But, regulations are getting tougher by the day and hence, enterprises will have to meet them in the near future.

