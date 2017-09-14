Young researchers will soon learn using satellite data for the growth in the Indian fisheries sector.

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will launch a 21-day ‘winter school’ to train young researchers on using satellite data in the Indian fisheries sector.Assistant professors, their equivalent cadre or above from agricultural varsities and colleges, besides scientists from various research institutes functioning under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be trained on ways to use latest satellite data on managing the marine ecosystem.

“Technologies are highly supportive in the development of the fisheries sector. CMFRI is committed to utilising the support of the country’s satellite technology base to improve fishery by providing effective training to researchers,” said CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan. The training will cover various topics, including marine optics, ocean remote sensing, ecosystem modelling and regional oceanography.

Eligible participants may register online at www.cbp.icar.gov.in or email their applications in the prescribed format to frad.cmfri@icar.gov.in A maximum of 25 participants will be selected based on their experience and area of working and will be informed on the first week of the next month. Details: 8547857036 (Grinson George, course director).