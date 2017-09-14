Kannanthanam visits Cardinal Alencherry
KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam visited Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry at the Archbishop’s House on Wednesday. The meeting was of a friendly nature, according to sources. ‘’He ( Kannanthanam) had expressed a wish to meet the cardinal soon after he was appointed minister. It was a friendly meeting,’’ a Church spokesperson said.