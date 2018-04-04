Home Cities Kochi

Cusat, MGU improve NIRF rankings

KOCHI: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list was released on Tuesday and two universities in Kerala have bettered their rankings. Cusat and Mahatma Gandhi University have been placed in the 69th and 34th positions respectively.

These universities were placed 86th and 67th in 2017. Meanwhile, Kerala and Calicut Universities secured 30th and 73rd ranks. Both the universities showcased a dismal performance from that in the previous year.  In 2017, Kerala University was placed 29th while Calicut was placed 57th.

According to Cusat Vice-Chancellor J Letha, the university was able to land a better ranking this year because the authorities were able to present all the relevant documents needed for the process.

“Last year too we could make it to a better ranking, but we were not aware of the parameters that were to be met with. We didn’t know which documents had to be filed. But this year we were prepared and presented all the required documents. All the documentation works are being done perfectly. We also have an internal quality assurance cell,” she said. The VC added last year there were many issues plaguing the university.

“Last year, we didn’t have enough faculty members and hence, we couldn’t present the details such as the number of research papers published. But this year we have filled all the posts and this boosted our rankings,” she said. One of the main parameters that have to be met with is inviting international students.
Letha said, “The ranks go high as the number of international students increases.

So, we will be setting up an international students hostel. Once the hostel comes up we will be bringing in exchange students from abroad.” The Vice-Chancellor was positive that next year the university’s ranking will be much better thanks to all the quality control measures that have been undertaken. Meanwhile, none of the pharmacy colleges in the state made it to the top 50 in the NIRF list.

