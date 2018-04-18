KOCHI: Mehbooba Memorial Orchestra (MMO), conducted its 216th music orchestra, 'Santhwana Sangeetham' at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday.

The event was held to commemorate the 20th death anniversary of Bhasurangi, the mother of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) acting chairman P Mohandas.

Mohandas, his brothers Premchand, businessman and former Cherthala SNDP Union counsellor KP Suresh and niece Parvathy and Renju Abhilash sang at the event.

The function also witnessed the presentation of a monthly cheque of Rs 50,000 to the General Hospital Superintendent

Dr Anita as financial aid to cancer patients.

The organisers ensured that the event does not cause any inconvenience to the patients or their families, keeping the speaker volumes at the bare minimum.