KOCHI: After launching a bus service for one-day tours to popular destinations in Kochi and its suburbs, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), in collaboration with Kerala City Tour, will be conducting similar packages to Munnar and Alappuzha.According to a press statement by Kochi City Tour, the booking has been launched under the auspices of Ernakulam DTPC.

This tour will be conducted every Saturday and Sunday to Munnar and Alappuzha respectively on a one-day basis. DTPC has arranged a package inclusive of traditional Kerala food, guide service, mineralwater, etc. The main attraction regarding this initiative is providing each and every entry passes at a minimal rate, the release stated.The bus to Munnar starts from Nedumbassery airport at 6.30 am on Sunday and Saturday. The bus later comes to Kochi City where it has various pick-up points and later departs for Munnar. The bus stops at Cheeyappara waterfalls, Valara waterfalls, Photo Point, Top Station, Kundala dam, Echo Point and Mattupetty dam before it returns to Kochi.

The tour to Munnar costs Rs 1,200 per head, which includes a traditional Kerala lunch. The tourists can also opt for veg and non-veg sandwich, burgers and snacks which would be charged separately. The Alappuzha-Fort Kochi tour also starts from Nedumbassery airport at around 7 am. After stopping at various pick-up points, the bus heads to Alappuzha for house boat cruise. Tourists can enjoy two hours in a houseboat where food would be provided.

Later, the tourists will be taken to the Alleppey Coir Factory, Mattancherry Palace and the Indo-Portuguese Museum in Fort Kochi. Lunch will be included in the package, which costs Rs 1,100 per head.Tickets can be booked online on Kerala City Tour website or through the DTPC office in Ernakulam. Tourists are taken to various tourist destination in fully air-conditioned buses.Kerala City Tour is a start up venture by Travelmate Solution owned by four friends based in Chalakkudy - Delwin Davis, Arun Kumar K A, Eugen Joseph and Leo Joseph.