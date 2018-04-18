KOCHI: IB Hubs is gearing up for the second edition of iB Hubs Startup School, a four-week acceleration program specially designed for student entrepreneurs, this May. This unique program charges zero fee and zero equity.

iB Hubs is a PAN India startup Hub that provides end to end assistance to startups. It envisions to develop a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. In line with the vision, to support student entrepreneurs, iB Hubs Startup School was initiated in 2017.

With 550+ applications, Startup School’17 captured the diversity of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem and gave the best learnings to 70 entrepreneurs of 40 selected student startups. Startups also received an opportunity to meet the Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, E.S.L. Narasimhan to discuss their startups.

From the impact created by the previous edition, even before the 2018 edition release, 450+ applicants across the country have shown their interest.