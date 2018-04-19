KOCHI: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man and his mother were electrocuted while cleaning the terrace of their house in Koovappady using a water jet spray equipment on Wednesday .

The deceased are Babu and his mother Valsala, 61, wife of Shankaran Pillai of Vazhappilli Veetil, Koovappady. Police officers said the incident occurred around 8.30 am. “Babu was cleaning the open terrace above the ground floor of the two-storey building. Due to a power leak from the equipment, Babu got electrocuted. Upon seeing this, Valsala came to his help but also suffered an electric shock,” said the cops.

They said there was water-logging in the terrace and the plug to which the equipment was connected to had only two pins with no outlet for earthing. “Babu fell into the water after suffering the shock. His relatives who were near the spot immediately turned off the main switch. Though they rushed the two to the hospital, the duo was declared brought dead,” they said.

Babu ran a catering business and also undertook painting contracts and other small works. He is survived by wife Neethu, daughter Sahithya and son Sankalp. The police have registered an FIR of unnatural deaths. The bodies were handed over to the kin after autopsy on Wednesday afternoon, the cops said.